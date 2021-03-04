Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Vivo V20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Vivo V20

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
VS
Виво V20
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Vivo V20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Vivo V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (694 against 621 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 224K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Vivo V20

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.7%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 +12%
694 nits
Vivo V20
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10
83.5%
Vivo V20
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Vivo V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 618
GPU clock 800 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10
538
Vivo V20 +5%
564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10
1620
Vivo V20 +6%
1711
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10
224974
Vivo V20 +10%
248045

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (66% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 0:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 +8%
13:55 hr
Vivo V20
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 +16%
20:13 hr
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 +3%
41:21 hr
Vivo V20
40:12 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (27th and 68th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10
86.3 dB
Vivo V20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2020
Release date March 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. It has a better display, software, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Poco M3
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9T
6. Vivo V20 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Vivo V20 vs Samsung Galaxy M51
8. Vivo V20 vs Huawei P30
9. Vivo V20 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
10. Vivo V20 vs Huawei Honor 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish