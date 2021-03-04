Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Vivo X30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Vivo X30

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
VS
Виво X30
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Vivo X30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Vivo X30, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 980 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4350 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X30
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 221K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (796 against 675 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 980
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 679 and 525 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Vivo X30

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10
675 nits
Vivo X30 +18%
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10
83.5%
Vivo X30 +2%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Vivo X30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali G76MP5
GPU clock 800 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~576 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10
525
Vivo X30 +29%
679
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10
1577
Vivo X30 +16%
1830
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 10
n/a
Vivo X30
323996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10
221997
Vivo X30 +74%
386494
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 10.0
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4350 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10
13:55 hr
Vivo X30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10
20:13 hr
Vivo X30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10
41:21 hr
Vivo X30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 112°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 32 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10
86.3 dB
Vivo X30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 December 2019
Release date March 2021 January 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
5. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
6. Huawei P30 Pro vs Vivo X30
7. Vivo V17 vs Vivo X30
8. Vivo V19 vs Vivo X30
9. Vivo X30 Pro vs Vivo X30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish