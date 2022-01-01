Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Mi 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Mi 10

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Mi 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (38:28 vs 31:29 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 29.2 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (645K versus 281K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (850 against 679 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Mi 10

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 406 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 89.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% 98.8%
PWM 250 Hz 362 Hz
Response time 4 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10
679 nits
Mi 10 +25%
850 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10
83.5%
Mi 10 +8%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 650
GPU clock 845 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10
533
Mi 10 +67%
889
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10
1599
Mi 10 +101%
3221
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10
281472
Mi 10 +129%
645303
CPU 101216 187992
GPU 51346 219514
Memory 48181 107107
UX 82701 131554
Total score 281472 645303
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 10
482
Mi 10 +703%
3871
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 23 FPS
Graphics score 482 3871
PCMark 3.0 score 7622 11673
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12.0)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 20 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4780 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:25 hr 10:10 hr
Watching video 17:32 hr 16:47 hr
Gaming 06:21 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 143 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 10 +22%
38:28 hr
Mi 10
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10 +3%
86.3 dB
Mi 10
83.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 February 2020
Release date March 2021 June 2020
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or Note 10
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10 or Note 10
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G or Note 10
4. Oppo Realme 8i or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
5. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro or Redmi Note 10
6. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Mi 10
7. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Mi 10
8. Xiaomi 11T or Mi 10
9. OnePlus 8 or Xiaomi Mi 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish