Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Mi 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Shows 22% longer battery life (38:28 vs 31:29 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 29.2 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (645K versus 281K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (850 against 679 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
- Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|386 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|89.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|89.1%
|98.8%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|362 Hz
|Response time
|4 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|845 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~354 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
533
Mi 10 +67%
889
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1599
Mi 10 +101%
3221
|CPU
|101216
|187992
|GPU
|51346
|219514
|Memory
|48181
|107107
|UX
|82701
|131554
|Total score
|281472
|645303
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|23 FPS
|Graphics score
|482
|3871
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7622
|11673
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|20 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4780 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:14 hr
|1:20 hr
|Web browsing
|11:25 hr
|10:10 hr
|Watching video
|17:32 hr
|16:47 hr
|Gaming
|06:21 hr
|05:11 hr
|Standby
|143 hr
|94 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|February 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|June 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|0.69 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely a better buy.
