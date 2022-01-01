Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Mi 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Mi 11


VS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Mi 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (38:28 vs 26:20 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 17.2 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 281K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 27% higher pixel density (515 vs 406 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (919 against 679 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 7.9% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Mi 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 91.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10
679 nits
Mi 11 +35%
919 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10
83.5%
Mi 11 +9%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Xiaomi Mi 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 660
GPU clock 845 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10
533
Mi 11 +103%
1084
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10
1599
Mi 11 +117%
3471
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10
281472
Mi 11 +189%
813294
CPU 101216 203595
GPU 51346 315180
Memory 48181 133562
UX 82701 163691
Total score 281472 813294
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 10
482
Mi 11 +998%
5290
Stability 99% 92%
Graphics test 2 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 482 5290
PCMark 3.0 score 7622 12813
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 33 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (83% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:25 hr 08:21 hr
Watching video 17:32 hr 10:58 hr
Gaming 06:21 hr 04:36 hr
Standby 143 hr 98 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 10 +46%
38:28 hr
Mi 11
26:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.3
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10
86.3 dB
Mi 11
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 December 2020
Release date March 2021 January 2021
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

