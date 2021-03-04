Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Mi 8 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Xiaomi Mi 8 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Shows 28% longer battery life (110 vs 86 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer

Stereo speakers

Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (686 against 628 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 284K)

Optical image stabilization

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price Xiaomi Mi 8 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.21 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9 PPI 406 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.8% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 89.1% 140.4% PWM 250 Hz 238 Hz Response time 4 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 +9% 686 nits Mi 8 628 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 83.5% Mi 8 83.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 630 GPU clock 845 MHz 710 MHz FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10 +4% 536 Mi 8 515 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10 1606 Mi 8 +25% 2003 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10 284103 Mi 8 +42% 402049 CPU 101216 106984 GPU 51346 157557 Memory 48181 48249 UX 82701 88154 Total score 284103 402049 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10 482 Mi 8 +195% 1424 Stability 99% 78% Graphics test 2 FPS 8 FPS Graphics score 482 1424 PCMark 3.0 score 7664 8258 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 12 OS size 20 GB 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 56 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length - 18 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 n/a Mi 8 105 Video quality Redmi Note 10 n/a Mi 8 88 Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 n/a Mi 8 99

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 +6% 86.3 dB Mi 8 81.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 May 2018 Release date March 2021 June 2018 SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.701 W/kg SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 1.662 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is definitely a better buy.