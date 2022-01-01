Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M5s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M5s

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М5s
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Poco M5s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M5s, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (38:02 vs 34:36 hours)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5s
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (366K versus 285K)
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (757 against 684 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Poco M5s

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 10
684 nits
Poco M5s +11%
757 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 160.46 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10
83.5%
Poco M5s
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Xiaomi Poco M5s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Mediatek Helio G95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 845 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +4%
539
Poco M5s
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10
1611
Poco M5s +15%
1848
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10
285301
Poco M5s +28%
366023
CPU 101216 97587
GPU 51346 100579
Memory 48181 67761
UX 82701 99310
Total score 285301 366023
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 10
482
Poco M5s +209%
1488
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 482 1488
PCMark 3.0 score 7597 7962
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:07 hr 11:57 hr
Watching video 17:32 hr 13:25 hr
Gaming 05:57 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 143 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 10 +10%
38:02 hr
Poco M5s
34:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10
86.3 dB
Poco M5s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2022
Release date March 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco M5s. It has a better display, connectivity, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (35.7%)
9 (64.3%)
Total votes: 14

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Note 10
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S or Note 10
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Note 10
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Note 10
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10C or Note 10
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S or Poco M5s
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S or Poco M5s
8. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G or Poco M5s
9. Oppo Realme 9 5G or Xiaomi Poco M5s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish