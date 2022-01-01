Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi 10 2022 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (676 against 397 nits)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 531 and 362 points Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 406 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.5% Display tests RGB color space 89.1% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 +70% 676 nits Redmi 10 2022 397 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 83.5% Redmi 10 2022 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 845 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10 +47% 531 Redmi 10 2022 362 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10 +23% 1586 Redmi 10 2022 1292 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10 281655 Redmi 10 2022 n/a CPU 101216 - GPU 51346 - Memory 48181 - UX 82701 - Total score 281655 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10 482 Redmi 10 2022 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 482 - PCMark 3.0 score 7650 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13 OS size 20 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 86.3 dB Redmi 10 2022 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2021 February 2022 Release date March 2021 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, and design.