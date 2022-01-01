Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi 10A – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi 10A

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi 10A

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 98K)
  • 51% higher pixel density (406 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10A
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Redmi 10A

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 81.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 89.1% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 10
679 nits
Redmi 10A
n/a
Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 +3%
83.5%
Redmi 10A
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Xiaomi Redmi 10A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 845 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +311%
534
Redmi 10A
130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 +241%
1590
Redmi 10A
466
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10 +176%
272076
Redmi 10A
98730
CPU 101834 36221
GPU 37565 12894
Memory 54640 28781
UX 79491 21287
Total score 272076 98730
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 482 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7601 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:14 hr 3:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:25 hr -
Watching video 17:32 hr -
Gaming 06:21 hr -
Standby 143 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 10
38:28 hr
Redmi 10A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10
86.3 dB
Redmi 10A
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 March 2022
Release date March 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

