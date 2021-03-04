Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi 8A – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi 8A

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 8А
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 8A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (229K versus 96K)
  • 50% higher pixel density (406 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (455 against 400 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10
vs
Redmi 8A

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.22 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 406 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 81.8%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 +14%
455 nits
Redmi 8A
400 nits

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 +2%
83.5%
Redmi 8A
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Xiaomi Redmi 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 505
GPU clock 800 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 +138%
229295
Redmi 8A
96432

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 2:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3648 x 2190
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2021 September 2019
Release date March 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.232 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
4. OnePlus Nord vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
5. Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A
7. Xiaomi Redmi 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A
9. Samsung Galaxy A11 vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A
10. Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish