Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (695 against 639 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 25% higher pixel density (409 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 331K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10S
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% 99.8%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10S +9%
695 nits
iPhone 11
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10S +6%
83.5%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S
500
iPhone 11 +165%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S
1568
iPhone 11 +121%
3462
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10S
331531
iPhone 11 +90%
628819
CPU 88373 151608
GPU 103612 260391
Memory 52637 98414
UX 87773 119270
Total score 331531 628819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 72%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7578
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 12.5 15.4
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:39 hr
Watching video - 15:16 hr
Gaming - 05:09 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 10S
n/a
iPhone 11
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10S +7%
88.9 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2019
Release date April 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
44 (80%)
11 (20%)
Total votes: 55

