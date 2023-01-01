Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Google Pixel 6a VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Google Pixel 6a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh

Has 2 SIM card slots

Reverse charging feature

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 337K)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (869 against 694 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 429 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 91.6% 96.9% PWM 250 Hz 240 Hz Response time 4.4 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10S 694 nits Pixel 6a +25% 869 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10S +1% 83.5% Pixel 6a 83%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android OS size 18 GB 14.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (42% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:51 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:03 hr Watching video - 16:44 hr Gaming - 06:15 hr Standby - 91 hr General battery life Redmi Note 10S n/a Pixel 6a 32:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 114° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B (PureCel)

- Phase autofocus

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type PureCel Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10S 98 Pixel 6a +36% 133 Video quality Redmi Note 10S 82 Pixel 6a +54% 126 Generic camera score Redmi Note 10S 92 Pixel 6a +33% 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10S +2% 88.9 dB Pixel 6a 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 May 2022 Release date April 2021 June 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.