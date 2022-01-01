Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Huawei Honor 8X
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (331K versus 190K)
- Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (695 against 426 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|84%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|91.6%
|99.5%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|39.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|880:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G51 MP4
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +51%
500
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +17%
1568
1336
|CPU
|88373
|63383
|GPU
|103612
|29545
|Memory
|52637
|38775
|UX
|87773
|59457
|Total score
|331531
|190281
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|564
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7523
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|18 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:09 hr
|2:25 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:18 hr
|Watching video
|-
|09:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|03:38 hr
|Standby
|-
|109 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2018
|Release date
|April 2021
|October 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.81 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.
