Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Huawei Honor 8X

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10S
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (331K versus 190K)
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (695 against 426 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10S
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% 99.5%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 39.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 880:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10S +63%
695 nits
Honor 8X
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10S
83.5%
Honor 8X +1%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +51%
500
Honor 8X
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +17%
1568
Honor 8X
1336
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10S +74%
331531
Honor 8X
190281
CPU 88373 63383
GPU 103612 29545
Memory 52637 38775
UX 87773 59457
Total score 331531 190281
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 564
PCMark 3.0 score - 7523
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 9
OS size 18 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:09 hr 2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:18 hr
Watching video - 09:45 hr
Gaming - 03:38 hr
Standby - 109 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 10S
n/a
Honor 8X
27:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10S +5%
88.9 dB
Honor 8X
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2018
Release date April 2021 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

