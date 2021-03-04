Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10S vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Huawei P Smart 2021

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10S
VS
Хуавей П Смарт 2021
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
Huawei P Smart 2021

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (271K versus 167K)
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (695 against 439 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10S
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% 99.4%
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms 30.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10S +58%
695 nits
P Smart 2021
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10S
83.5%
P Smart 2021 +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +20%
1576
P Smart 2021
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10S +62%
271418
P Smart 2021
167029
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 10.1
OS size 18 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10S
88.9 dB
P Smart 2021 +2%
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2020
Release date April 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 210 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Note 10S
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Note 10S
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Note 10S
4. Huawei P30 Lite vs P Smart 2021
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Huawei P Smart 2021
6. Huawei P40 Lite vs P Smart 2021
7. Xiaomi Redmi 9C vs Huawei P Smart 2021
8. Xiaomi Poco M3 vs Huawei P Smart 2021

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish