Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10S vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Huawei P30 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10S
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (301K versus 155K)
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (499 against 443 nits)
  • Weighs 19.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10S
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 406 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10S
443 nits
P30 Lite +13%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10S
83.5%
P30 Lite +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +58%
498
P30 Lite
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +23%
1566
P30 Lite
1269
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10S +94%
301824
P30 Lite
155978

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10S
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10S
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10S
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10S
n/a
P30 Lite
88.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2019
Release date April 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 210 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
4. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Huawei P30 Lite
5. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei P30 Lite
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Huawei P30 Lite
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei P30 Lite
8. Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P30 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish