Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Infinix Hot 10s VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Infinix Hot 10s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

54% higher pixel density (406 vs 263 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (698 against 466 nits)

Supports 33W fast charging

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9 PPI 406 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 91.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10S +50% 698 nits Hot 10s 466 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10S 83.5% Hot 10s 83.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10S +37% 498 Hot 10s 363 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10S +17% 1570 Hot 10s 1344 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10S 329448 Hot 10s n/a CPU 85807 - GPU 98265 - Memory 60789 - UX 86185 - Total score 329448 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10S n/a Hot 10s 718 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 718 PCMark 3.0 score - 9022 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 XOS 7.6 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) No Full charging time 1:09 hr 3:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 3968 x 2976 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10S 88.9 dB Hot 10s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2021 April 2021 Release date April 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.