Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.