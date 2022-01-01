Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Motorola Moto G30 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Motorola Moto G30 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (331K versus 201K)

51% higher pixel density (406 vs 269 PPI)

Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (701 against 472 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G30 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 406 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 91.6% 93.1% PWM 250 Hz 176 Hz Response time 4.4 ms 57 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 835:1 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10S +49% 701 nits Moto G30 472 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10S 83.5% Moto G30 83.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Motorola Moto G30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 610 GPU clock 900 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10S +65% 506 Moto G30 307 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10S +24% 1585 Moto G30 1275 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10S +65% 331947 Moto G30 201398 CPU 85807 65529 GPU 98265 40359 Memory 60789 40590 UX 86185 54464 Total score 331947 201398 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10S n/a Moto G30 384 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 384 PCMark 3.0 score - 6618 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 - OS size 18 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4520 x 3060 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10S +8% 88.9 dB Moto G30 82.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 February 2021 Release date April 2021 February 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.