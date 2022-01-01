Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Motorola Moto G31 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Motorola Moto G31 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (331K versus 196K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 506 and 354 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31 The phone is 9-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 406 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 91.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10S 701 nits Moto G31 701 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10S +1% 83.5% Moto G31 82.7%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10S +43% 506 Moto G31 354 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10S +29% 1585 Moto G31 1224 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10S +69% 331947 Moto G31 196803 CPU 85807 59845 GPU 98265 39344 Memory 60789 35715 UX 86185 60917 Total score 331947 196803 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Stock Android OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (46% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 2:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10S 88.9 dB Moto G31 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 November 2021 Release date April 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S. It has a better performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.