Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Motorola Moto G31

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10S
VS
Моторола Мото G31
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
Motorola Moto G31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (331K versus 196K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 506 and 354 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10S
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10S
701 nits
Moto G31
701 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10S +1%
83.5%
Moto G31
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +43%
506
Moto G31
354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +29%
1585
Moto G31
1224
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10S +69%
331947
Moto G31
196803
CPU 85807 59845
GPU 98265 39344
Memory 60789 35715
UX 86185 60917
Total score 331947 196803
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Stock Android
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 2:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10S
88.9 dB
Moto G31
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 November 2021
Release date April 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S. It has a better performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

