Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Motorola Moto G31
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (331K versus 196K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 506 and 354 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|82.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|91.6%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +43%
506
354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +29%
1585
1224
|CPU
|85807
|59845
|GPU
|98265
|39344
|Memory
|60789
|35715
|UX
|86185
|60917
|Total score
|331947
|196803
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Stock Android
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (46% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:09 hr
|2:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|November 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S. It has a better performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1