Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Motorola Moto G60s
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G60s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (704 against 564 nits)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Weighs 33.2 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|85.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|91.6%
|99.4%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|35 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1075:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
506
Moto G60s +1%
511
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1591
Moto G60s +2%
1628
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10S +1%
322568
320769
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|-
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:09 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|August 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 210 USD
|~ 237 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G60s. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S.
