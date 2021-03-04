Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G60s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.