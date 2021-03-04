Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Oppo F19 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Oppo F19 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo F19 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh

40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 228K)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 500 and 406 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo F19 Pro Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (800 against 695 nits)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 406 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 91.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10S 695 nits F19 Pro +15% 800 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10S 83.5% F19 Pro +2% 85.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Oppo F19 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 Mediatek Helio P95 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 PowerVR GM9446 GPU clock 900 MHz 970 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10S +23% 500 F19 Pro 406 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10S +6% 1563 F19 Pro 1477 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10S +40% 319850 F19 Pro 228680 CPU 88134 69233 GPU 97936 49212 Memory 50839 46269 UX 85258 64805 Total score 319850 228680

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 11.1 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10S 88.9 dB F19 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 March 2021 Release date April 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) - 1.44 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S. It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound.