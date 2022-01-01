Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (698 against 566 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 16.2 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 329K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 498 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 406 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 91.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10S +23% 698 nits Realme 9 Pro 566 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10S 83.5% Realme 9 Pro +1% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 619 GPU clock 900 MHz - FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10S 498 Realme 9 Pro +39% 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10S 1570 Realme 9 Pro +28% 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10S 329448 Realme 9 Pro +22% 400589 CPU 85807 - GPU 98265 - Memory 60789 - UX 86185 - Total score 329448 400589

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 18 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10S 88.9 dB Realme 9 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 February 2022 Release date April 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S.