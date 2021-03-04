Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.