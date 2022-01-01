Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10S vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Samsung Galaxy A03

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10S
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
Samsung Galaxy A03

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 180K)
  • Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (702 against 401 nits)
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10S
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% -
PWM 250 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10S +75%
702 nits
Galaxy A03
401 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10S +2%
83.5%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2050 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 900 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +108%
504
Galaxy A03
242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +74%
1582
Galaxy A03
910
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10S +85%
332254
Galaxy A03
180041
CPU 85807 59385
GPU 98265 26274
Memory 60789 34858
UX 86185 59038
Total score 332254 180041
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 6672
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 18 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:09 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 November 2021
Release date April 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
