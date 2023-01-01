Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10S vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Samsung Galaxy A04s

59 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
VS
50 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A04s
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
Samsung Galaxy A04s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 149K)
  • Delivers 80% higher peak brightness (707 against 392 nits)
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 15W)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Samsung Galaxy A04s crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10S
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 80.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% 95.1%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 20 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 10S +80%
707 nits
Galaxy A04s
392 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10S +3%
83.5%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 900 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +172%
503
Galaxy A04s
185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +44%
1592
Galaxy A04s
1105
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10S +131%
346604
Galaxy A04s
149836
CPU 88315 43206
GPU 103603 25138
Memory 61731 38540
UX 89618 42933
Total score 346604 149836
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C 41.9 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 508
Web score - 5430
Video editing - 5850
Photo editing - 8345
Data manipulation - 4074
Writing score - 5644
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.1
OS size 18 GB 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:34 hr
Watching video - 13:10 hr
Gaming - 06:35 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 10S +13%
88.9 dB
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 August 2022
Release date April 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
