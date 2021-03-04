Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Samsung Galaxy A11
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 88K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- 51% higher pixel density (406 vs 268 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|81.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +85%
508
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +56%
1592
1018
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
74257
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10S +207%
272836
88793
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|10.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:09 hr
|1:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|115°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2021
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 210 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.
