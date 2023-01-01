Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Samsung Galaxy A14 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Samsung Galaxy A14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 147K)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 147K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 499 and 347 points

44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 499 and 347 points Weighs 22.2 grams less

Weighs 22.2 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 80.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 91.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10S 694 nits Galaxy A14 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10S +4% 83.5% Galaxy A14 80.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G80 Max clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 900 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10S +44% 499 Galaxy A14 347 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10S +21% 1563 Galaxy A14 1289 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10S +128% 337420 Galaxy A14 147896 CPU 89801 40093 GPU 96989 24567 Memory 57674 38370 UX 95378 45318 Total score 337420 147896 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 18 GB 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 2:18 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B (PureCel)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type PureCel CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10S 98 Galaxy A14 n/a Video quality Redmi Note 10S 82 Galaxy A14 n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 10S 92 Galaxy A14 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10S 88.9 dB Galaxy A14 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2021 February 2023 Release date April 2021 March 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S. It has a better performance, design, and sound.