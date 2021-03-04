Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Samsung Galaxy A40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (301K versus 122K)
- Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
- Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (545 against 443 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 38.8 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|85.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|142.6%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +88%
498
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +63%
1566
960
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10S +147%
301824
122330
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:09 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
20:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|5984 x 4140
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2019
|Release date
|April 2021
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 210 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.
