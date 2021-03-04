Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.