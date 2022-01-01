Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Samsung Galaxy F22
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy F22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (331K versus 166K)
- 48% higher pixel density (406 vs 274 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (701 against 605 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|274 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|83.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|91.6%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +44%
506
352
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +21%
1585
1314
|CPU
|85807
|60612
|GPU
|98265
|36432
|Memory
|60789
|38283
|UX
|86185
|31364
|Total score
|331947
|166997
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6618
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|18 GB
|18.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (45% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:09 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2021
|July 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|July 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.
