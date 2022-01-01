Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Samsung Galaxy F22 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Samsung Galaxy F22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy F22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (331K versus 166K)

48% higher pixel density (406 vs 274 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (701 against 605 nits)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F22 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 406 ppi 274 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 91.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10S +16% 701 nits Galaxy F22 605 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10S 83.5% Galaxy F22 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Samsung Galaxy F22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 900 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10S +44% 506 Galaxy F22 352 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10S +21% 1585 Galaxy F22 1314 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10S +99% 331947 Galaxy F22 166997 CPU 85807 60612 GPU 98265 36432 Memory 60789 38283 UX 86185 31364 Total score 331947 166997 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10S n/a Galaxy F22 685 PCMark 3.0 score - 6618 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 18 GB 18.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 33 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (45% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10S 88.9 dB Galaxy F22 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2021 July 2021 Release date April 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.