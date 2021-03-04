Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.