Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (694 against 524 nits)

Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (694 against 524 nits) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD) Weighs 19.2 grams less

Weighs 19.2 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (406K versus 337K)

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (406K versus 337K) The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 725 and 499 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Price Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 430 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 91.6% 99.8% PWM 250 Hz Not detected Response time 4.4 ms 23 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1090:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10S +32% 694 nits Galaxy M33 5G 524 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10S +1% 83.5% Galaxy M33 5G 82.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0 OS size 18 GB 26.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (45% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B (PureCel)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type PureCel CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10S 98 Galaxy M33 5G n/a Video quality Redmi Note 10S 82 Galaxy M33 5G n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 10S 92 Galaxy M33 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10S +4% 88.9 dB Galaxy M33 5G 85.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2021 March 2022 Release date April 2021 April 2022 SAR (head) - 1.04 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S.