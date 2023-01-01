Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10S vs Galaxy M33 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (694 against 524 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Weighs 19.2 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (406K versus 337K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 725 and 499 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10S
vs
Galaxy M33 5G

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% 99.8%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 23 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1090:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 10S +32%
694 nits
Galaxy M33 5G
524 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10S +1%
83.5%
Galaxy M33 5G
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G68 MP4
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~487 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S
1563
Galaxy M33 5G +17%
1824
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10S
337420
Galaxy M33 5G +21%
406668
CPU 89801 116214
GPU 96989 116279
Memory 57674 75097
UX 95378 100757
Total score 337420 406668
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C 44.8 °C
Stability - 91%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2233
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 8493
Video editing - 7402
Photo editing - 20789
Data manipulation - 8671
Writing score - 14858
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0
OS size 18 GB 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 10S +4%
88.9 dB
Galaxy M33 5G
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 March 2022
Release date April 2021 April 2022
SAR (head) - 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S.

