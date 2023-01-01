Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (755K versus 337K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (785 against 694 nits)

Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (785 against 694 nits) Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 420 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 91.6% 97% PWM 250 Hz 247 Hz Response time 4.4 ms 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10S 694 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G +13% 785 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10S 83.5% Galaxy S21 FE 5G +7% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0 OS size 18 GB 17.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (51% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 07:42 hr Watching video - 13:05 hr Gaming - 05:29 hr Standby - 91 hr General battery life Redmi Note 10S n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 26:34 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 19 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10S 88.9 dB Galaxy S21 FE 5G 88.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date April 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.