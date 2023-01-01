Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10S vs Galaxy S22 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (918K versus 337K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 24% higher peak brightness (858 against 694 nits)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10S
vs
Galaxy S22

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 450 nits 780 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% 99.3%
PWM 250 Hz 239 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 10 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 10S
694 nits
Galaxy S22 +24%
858 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10S
83.5%
Galaxy S22 +5%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Samsung Exynos 2200
Max clock 2050 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
Lithography process 12 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 900 MHz 1300 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S
499
Galaxy S22 +134%
1170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S
1563
Galaxy S22 +130%
3591
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10S
337420
Galaxy S22 +172%
918341
CPU 89801 227100
GPU 96989 383658
Memory 57674 149592
UX 95378 160666
Total score 337420 918341
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C 38 °C
Stability - 60%
Graphics test - 39 FPS
Graphics score - 6532
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 10252
Video editing - 7143
Photo editing - 27175
Data manipulation - 10389
Writing score - 14995
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size 18 GB 30.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 10S
88.9 dB
Galaxy S22 +1%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 February 2022
Release date April 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

