Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 17P, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.