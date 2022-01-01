Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Tecno Pova 4
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Tecno Pova 4, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 59% higher pixel density (409 vs 257 PPI)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 339K)
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 557 and 506 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|257 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|91.6%
|-
|PWM
|250 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|170.6 mm (6.72 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|-
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|-
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
506
Pova 4 +10%
557
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1591
Pova 4 +16%
1845
|CPU
|91266
|105314
|GPU
|98070
|86947
|Memory
|58619
|89367
|UX
|88340
|98193
|Total score
|339301
|379873
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13.05
|HiOS 8.6
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:09 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|12
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2022
|Release date
|April 2021
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S. But if the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 4.
