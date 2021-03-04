Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Vivo V21e 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Vivo V21e 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Vivo V21e 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (695 against 597 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

Weighs 13.8 grams less

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 548 and 500 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 406 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 91.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10S +16% 695 nits V21e 5G 597 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors White, Gray, Blue Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10S 83.5% V21e 5G +1% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Vivo V21e 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 900 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10S 500 V21e 5G +10% 548 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10S 1563 V21e 5G +10% 1719 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10S 319850 V21e 5G +7% 341660 CPU 88134 107237 GPU 97936 88273 Memory 50839 58515 UX 85258 88823 Total score 319850 341660 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10S n/a V21e 5G 1103 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch OS 11.1 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (72% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital - 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes - Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10S 88.9 dB V21e 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 May 2021 Release date April 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21e 5G.