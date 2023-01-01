Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs 12 Lite VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Xiaomi 12 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Reverse charging feature

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 337K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (821 against 694 nits)

Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (821 against 694 nits) The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Price Xiaomi 12 Lite Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 88.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 91.6% 98.8% PWM 250 Hz 119 Hz Response time 4.4 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10S 694 nits 12 Lite +18% 821 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.29 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10S 83.5% 12 Lite +6% 88.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Xiaomi 12 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 642L GPU clock 900 MHz 490 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10S 499 12 Lite +57% 784 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10S 1563 12 Lite +87% 2917 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10S 337420 12 Lite +55% 522924 CPU 89801 156945 GPU 96989 156503 Memory 57674 83173 UX 95378 127468 Total score 337420 522924 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14 OS size 18 GB 24.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 33 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 09:39 hr Watching video - 13:26 hr Gaming - 05:11 hr Standby - 86 hr General battery life Redmi Note 10S n/a 12 Lite 28:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B (PureCel)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Lite from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type PureCel CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10S 98 12 Lite +13% 111 Video quality Redmi Note 10S 82 12 Lite +48% 121 Generic camera score Redmi Note 10S 92 12 Lite +18% 109

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10S 88.9 dB 12 Lite +1% 89.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 July 2022 Release date April 2021 July 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Lite is definitely a better buy.