Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 337K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (821 against 694 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10S
vs
12 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 88.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% 98.8%
PWM 250 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 10S
694 nits
12 Lite +18%
821 nits
Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.29 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10S
83.5%
12 Lite +6%
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Xiaomi 12 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 900 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S
499
12 Lite +57%
784
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S
1563
12 Lite +87%
2917
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10S
337420
12 Lite +55%
522924
CPU 89801 156945
GPU 96989 156503
Memory 57674 83173
UX 95378 127468
Total score 337420 522924
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size 18 GB 24.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:39 hr
Watching video - 13:26 hr
Gaming - 05:11 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 10S
n/a
12 Lite
28:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Lite from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi Note 10S
98
12 Lite +13%
111
Video quality
Redmi Note 10S
82
12 Lite +48%
121
Generic camera score
Redmi Note 10S
92
12 Lite +18%
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi Note 10S
88.9 dB
12 Lite +1%
89.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 July 2022
Release date April 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Lite is definitely a better buy.

