Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs 12 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Xiaomi 12 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Weighs 25.2 grams less

Weighs 25.2 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 337K)

2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (994K versus 337K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Delivers 51% higher peak brightness (1049 against 694 nits)

Delivers 51% higher peak brightness (1049 against 694 nits) 27% higher pixel density (521 vs 409 PPI)

27% higher pixel density (521 vs 409 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 521 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 450 nits 970 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 91.6% 99.8% PWM 250 Hz 367 Hz Response time 4.4 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10S 694 nits 12 Pro +51% 1049 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 178.8 g (6.31 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10S 83.5% 12 Pro +7% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13 OS size 18 GB 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 33 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 0:21 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 08:57 hr Watching video - 10:04 hr Gaming - 05:05 hr Standby - 89 hr General battery life Redmi Note 10S n/a 12 Pro 25:40 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 115° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B (PureCel)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type PureCel CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.14" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10S 98 12 Pro +44% 141 Video quality Redmi Note 10S 82 12 Pro +35% 111 Generic camera score Redmi Note 10S 92 12 Pro +42% 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10S +6% 88.9 dB 12 Pro 84.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 December 2021 Release date April 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.