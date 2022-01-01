Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Mi 10 Lite VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4160 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Stereo speakers

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (698 against 608 nits)

The phone is 11-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 329K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G

24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 617 and 498 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 406 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 91.6% 99% PWM 250 Hz 241 Hz Response time 4.4 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10S +15% 698 nits Mi 10 Lite 608 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10S 83.5% Mi 10 Lite +2% 85.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 620 GPU clock 900 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10S 498 Mi 10 Lite +24% 617 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10S 1570 Mi 10 Lite +24% 1948 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10S 329448 Mi 10 Lite +14% 375382 CPU 85807 110869 GPU 98265 100979 Memory 60789 70840 UX 86185 94463 Total score 329448 375382 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10S n/a Mi 10 Lite 1673 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 10 FPS Graphics score - 1673 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12 OS size 18 GB 21 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10S +9% 88.9 dB Mi 10 Lite 81.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 March 2020 Release date April 2021 July 2020 SAR (head) - 0.793 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.18 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite.