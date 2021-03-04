Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10S vs Mi 10T Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (687 against 628 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 39.2 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (575K versus 269K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 910 and 496 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10S
vs
Mi 10T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% 97.9%
PWM 250 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 42.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1252:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10S +9%
687 nits
Mi 10T Pro
628 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10S
83.5%
Mi 10T Pro +2%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 650
GPU clock 900 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S
496
Mi 10T Pro +83%
910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S
1569
Mi 10T Pro +110%
3290
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10S
269106
Mi 10T Pro +114%
575968
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5
OS size 18 GB 19.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10S
n/a
Mi 10T Pro
18:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10S
n/a
Mi 10T Pro
17:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10S
n/a
Mi 10T Pro
31:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10S
88.9 dB
Mi 10T Pro +2%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2020
Release date April 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 210 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is definitely a better buy.

