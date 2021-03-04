Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10S vs Mi 9T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Mi 9T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (301K versus 249K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (644 against 443 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10S
vs
Mi 9T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 406 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 86.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.1%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10S
443 nits
Mi 9T +45%
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10S
83.5%
Mi 9T +3%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Xiaomi Mi 9T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 618
GPU clock 900 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S
498
Mi 9T +7%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S
1566
Mi 9T +5%
1640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10S +21%
301824
Mi 9T
249058
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (204th and 265th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size - 11.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10S
n/a
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10S
n/a
Mi 9T
17:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10S
n/a
Mi 9T
33:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 124°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10S
n/a
Mi 9T
89 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2021 May 2019
Release date April 2021 June 2019
Launch price ~ 210 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.34 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S. It has a better performance, software, battery life, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

