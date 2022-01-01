Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Mi 9T Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (695 against 642 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (506K versus 331K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 636 and 500 points
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|86.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|91.6%
|142.2%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|223 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|6.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
500
Mi 9T Pro +27%
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1568
Mi 9T Pro +65%
2593
|CPU
|88373
|146011
|GPU
|103612
|179882
|Memory
|52637
|77090
|UX
|87773
|107285
|Total score
|331531
|506231
|Stability
|-
|88%
|Graphics test
|-
|12 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2085
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|9520
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|MIUI 12.5
|OS size
|18 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:09 hr
|1:11 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:52 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:36 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:39 hr
|Standby
|-
|103 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|124°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
108
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2019
|Release date
|April 2021
|June 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.3 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.51 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro.
