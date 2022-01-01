Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10S vs Poco C40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 133K)
  • 53% higher pixel density (409 vs 268 PPI)
  • Delivers 55% higher peak brightness (704 against 454 nits)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10S
vs
Poco C40

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% 93.1%
PWM 250 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 34 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1170:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 10S +55%
704 nits
Poco C40
454 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10S +2%
83.5%
Poco C40
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Xiaomi Poco C40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 JLQ JR510
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) -
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 -
Lithography process 12 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 -
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +226%
506
Poco C40
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +112%
1591
Poco C40
749
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10S +155%
339301
Poco C40
133095
CPU 91266 36431
GPU 98070 22163
Memory 58619 37186
UX 88340 36684
Total score 339301 133095
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13.05 MIUI 13 for POCO
OS size 18 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 4:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10S +11%
88.9 dB
Poco C40
80.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 July 2022
Release date April 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.

