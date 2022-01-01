Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Poco C40
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 133K)
- 53% higher pixel density (409 vs 268 PPI)
- Delivers 55% higher peak brightness (704 against 454 nits)
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco C40
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.71 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1650 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|400 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|91.6%
|93.1%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|34 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1170:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.18 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95
|JLQ JR510
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|-
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|-
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +226%
506
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +112%
1591
749
|CPU
|91266
|36431
|GPU
|98070
|22163
|Memory
|58619
|37186
|UX
|88340
|36684
|Total score
|339301
|133095
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13.05
|MIUI 13 for POCO
|OS size
|18 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:09 hr
|4:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2021
|July 2022
|Release date
|April 2021
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.
