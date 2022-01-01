Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi 7A – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi 7A

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10S
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 7А
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (331K versus 92K)
  • Has a 0.98 inch larger screen size
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% higher pixel density (409 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (695 against 501 nits)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Weighs 13.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10S
vs
Redmi 7A

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 409 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 74.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 91.6% 94.2%
PWM 250 Hz 384 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 27 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 888:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10S +39%
695 nits
Redmi 7A
501 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10S +12%
83.5%
Redmi 7A
74.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Xiaomi Redmi 7A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 505
GPU clock 900 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +179%
500
Redmi 7A
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +92%
1568
Redmi 7A
816
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10S +257%
331531
Redmi 7A
92832
CPU 88373 39609
GPU 103612 9310
Memory 52637 27346
UX 87773 16651
Total score 331531 92832
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size 18 GB 6.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:09 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10S +8%
88.9 dB
Redmi 7A
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 May 2019
Release date April 2021 June 2019
SAR (head) - 0.557 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.166 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.

