Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi 7A
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
- 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (331K versus 92K)
- Has a 0.98 inch larger screen size
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 39% higher pixel density (409 vs 295 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (695 against 501 nits)
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
- Weighs 13.8 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
18
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
49
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
43
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|74.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|91.6%
|94.2%
|PWM
|250 Hz
|384 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|27 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|888:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Adreno 505
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|450 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +179%
500
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10S +92%
1568
816
|CPU
|88373
|39609
|GPU
|103612
|9310
|Memory
|52637
|27346
|UX
|87773
|16651
|Total score
|331531
|92832
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|18 GB
|6.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:09 hr
|2:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2019
|Release date
|April 2021
|June 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.557 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.166 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7