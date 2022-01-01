Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Note 10 Lite VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (698 against 497 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 30.2 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

The phone is 7-months newer

16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 578 and 498 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Price Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 406 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 91.6% - PWM 250 Hz - Response time 4.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10S +40% 698 nits Redmi Note 10 Lite 497 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof IP53 Yes Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10S 83.5% Redmi Note 10 Lite +1% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 618 GPU clock 900 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10S 498 Redmi Note 10 Lite +16% 578 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10S 1570 Redmi Note 10 Lite +14% 1796 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10S 329448 Redmi Note 10 Lite 330020 CPU 85807 - GPU 98265 - Memory 60789 - UX 86185 - Total score 329448 330020

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5020 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:40 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", OmniVision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10S 88.9 dB Redmi Note 10 Lite n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date April 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S.