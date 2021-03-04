Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.