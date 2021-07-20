Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10T vs Realme 8 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T vs Oppo Realme 8 5G

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10Т
VS
Оппо Реалми 8 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
Oppo Realme 8 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on July 20, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (364K versus 308K)
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (584 against 504 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10T
vs
Realme 8 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
Response time - 26.5 ms
Contrast - 823:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10T
504 nits
Realme 8 5G +16%
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T and Oppo Realme 8 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 955 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10T
1697
Realme 8 5G +7%
1808
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10T
308782
Realme 8 5G +18%
364102
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 19.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 April 2021
Release date July 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8 5G. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T or Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T or Redmi 9
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T or Note 9T
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T or Note 10 Pro Max
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T or Mi 10i
6. Oppo Realme 8 5G or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
7. Oppo Realme 8 5G or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
8. Oppo Realme 8 5G or Realme 8 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 8 5G or Xiaomi Mi 10i
10. Oppo Realme 8 5G or Oppo A74

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish