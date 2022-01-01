Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on July 20, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 357K)

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (566 against 497 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 545 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T Price Oppo Realme 9 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.4% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10T 497 nits Realme 9 Pro +14% 566 nits

Design and build Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof Yes No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10T 83.7% Realme 9 Pro +1% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz - FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10T 545 Realme 9 Pro +27% 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10T 1665 Realme 9 Pro +21% 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10T 357499 Realme 9 Pro +12% 400589 CPU 105820 - GPU 78156 - Memory 75502 - UX 101147 - Total score 357499 400589 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10T 1099 Realme 9 Pro n/a PCMark 3.0 score 8299 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 19.2 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced July 2021 February 2022 Release date July 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T.