Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10T vs Poco M4 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T vs Poco M4 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10Т
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on July 20, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (732 against 497 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10T
vs
Poco M4 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10T
497 nits
Poco M4 Pro +47%
732 nits

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10T
83.7%
Poco M4 Pro +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10T
1666
Poco M4 Pro +9%
1824
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10T +3%
359761
Poco M4 Pro
349835
CPU 105820 102359
GPU 78156 84399
Memory 75502 67456
UX 101147 96270
Total score 359761 349835
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 8764 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 13
OS size 19.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:00 hr
Watching video - 16:00 hr
Gaming - 06:07 hr
Standby - 131 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region -
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 February 2022
Release date July 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro. It has a better display, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10T or Redmi Note 11
2. Redmi Note 10T or Redmi Note 10
3. Redmi Note 10T or Poco M4 Pro 5G
4. Redmi Note 10T or Redmi 9T
5. Redmi Note 10T or Redmi Note 10 Lite
6. Poco M4 Pro or Redmi Note 11
7. Poco M4 Pro or Poco F3
8. Poco M4 Pro or Poco M4 Pro 5G
9. Poco M4 Pro or Poco M3 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish