Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on July 20, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.