Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T vs Redmi 9

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10Т
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on July 20, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (308K versus 222K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (504 against 431 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10T
vs
Redmi 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 710:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10T +17%
504 nits
Redmi 9
431 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10T +1%
83.7%
Redmi 9
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T and Xiaomi Redmi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10T +52%
555
Redmi 9
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10T +29%
1697
Redmi 9
1315
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10T +39%
308782
Redmi 9
222576
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 19.2 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5020 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 80 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10T
n/a
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10T
n/a
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10T
n/a
Redmi 9
31:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10T
n/a
Redmi 9
83.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2021 June 2020
Release date July 2021 July 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.06 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T is definitely a better buy.

